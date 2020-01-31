MISHAWAKA — Senior guard Jerry Bracey scored 23 points to lead No. 8 (Class 3A) Marian to a 49-33 victory over Elkhart Central, in boys basketball action on Thursday night.
The Knights, 12-3, grabbed a 23-12 lead at halftime and cruised to the Northern Indiana Conference win.
Luke Teich scored 16 points for the Blue Blazers, but he was the only player in double figures for Central.
Marian shot 60% from the field, while Central was just 14-14 (34%).
Central, now 5-8 on the year, will play at Warsaw on Saturday.
MARIAN 49, ELKHART CENTRAL 33
CENTRAL: Luke Teich 16, Isaiah Chandler 4, Rodney McGraw 4, Donovan Johnson 4, Ty Windy 3, Cm'Ron Daniels 2, Mark Brownlee 0, Akita Walker 0. Totals: 14 3-10 33.
MARIAN: Bracey 23, Sullivan 12, Menting 5, Baughman 3, Franklin 2, Kakalia 2, Thornton 2. Totals: 18 10-15 49.
Central;4;8;9;12;—;33
Marian;12;11;9;17;—;49
3-point goals: Central (2) – Teich, Windy; Marian (3) – Sullivan, Menting, Baughman. Total fouls: Central 15, Marian 12. Turnovers: Central 14, Marian 13. Rebounds: Central (26) – Daniels 4; Marian (18) – Bracey 5. Records: Marian 10-3 (7-1 NIC), Central 5-8 (3-4).
