NAPPANEE — Willy Cassilla, who won three World Series championships with the San Francisco Giants, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Elkhart Miracle game Saturday at NorthWood's Field of Dreams.
Cassilla was a reliever for the Giants' championship teams in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He was the closer when San Francisco beat the Royals to win the 2014 World Series.
