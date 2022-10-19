One year ago, the Northridge High football team entered the 2021 IHSAA playoffs with a 5-4 record and a lot of questions.
The season would end six weeks later at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in the Class 4A state title game.
On Friday, the 2022 IHSAA tournament begins with Northridge at 5-4, but perhaps in better shape than last year.
"This year definitely went quick, but last year is behind us,'' Raiders' coach Chad Eppley said. "We are focused on this year and this team and we are looking for a similar outcome this year.''
The Raiders open the 4A tournament this Friday at Jackson Field in South Bend against the Riley Wildcats, who also enter the game at 5-4.
While the Raiders' record may not look sparkling, remember, the four teams they lost to (NorthWood, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Warsaw) are a combined 31-5.
"We feel confident our kids know that the regular season record doesn't matter ... what happened during the season doesn't matter anymore,'' Eppley said. "We're going to take it one game at a time and prepare for every game like it could be our last.''
Northridge has had an outstanding season offensively, with quarterback Qade Carrington passing to a bevy of receivers, with junior McClain Miller (749 yards) handling the rushing duties.
Seniors Jethro Hochstetler, Kade Sainz and Alex Eby have combined for 93 catches this season and 20 touchdowns. Carrington has completed 112 of his 194 passes this season for 1,907 yards and 25 touchdowns.
"Our offense has been great for the most part this season,'' Eppley said. "We have had some games where it needed to be better, but overall, I think we have been happy with the production we've gotten out of it.
"We would like to see the run game improve, but we know where our weapons are and we are going to keep using them.''
Riley lost a 19-7 decision to Jimtown last Friday with the Northern Indiana Conference North-South Division title on the line.
The Wildcats have had offensive production from sophomore quarterback Austin White, junior runinng back Robert Nabieu and senior receiver Caleb Francis.
Francis entered the Jimtown game with 31 catches for 752 yards an 22 scores. However, he was held without a catch by the Jimmies secondary.
"Riley has a very good receiver and quarterback that is good at throwing the ball to him,'' Eppley said. "We need to play smart football and we need to make sure that we are doing our job and not trying to do someone else's.''
Friday's game will only be the second time the Raiders have played on a grass field this year.
The winner of Friday's game will play the Wawasee-Logansport winner in the sectional semifinals next Friday. Northridge will host the second round game at Interra Field.
OTHER GAMES
NorthWood and Jimtown enter the first week of the playoffs as huge favorites, while Fairfield travels to John Glenn in what could be one of the area's better games.
The third-ranked NorthWood Panthers begin the 4-A playoffs at historic School Field in South Bend, where they'll play the 2-7 Washington Panthers.
Coach Nate Andrews' unbeaten Panthers clinched the Northern Lakes Conference title last Friday with an easy win over Goshen.
NorthWood is led by junior quarterback Owen Roeder, who has already thrown 25 touchdown passes this season. Senior JJ Payne and Ni'Tareon Tuggle are among the area's best receivers.
Jimtown will host winless South Bend Clay at Bill Sharpe Stadium in Class 3A, a team they beat 69-6 in September.
Coach Cory Stoner's Jimmies are also coming off a conference-clinching win, as they beat South Bend Riley 19-7 last Friday.
The Jimmies are led by senior halfback Sam Garner and a stingy defense that ranks seventh in 3A, giving just 12.78 points-a-game.
Finally, Fairfield and Glenn each bring a 5-4 mark into their game in Walkerton in 3A.
The winner of the Fairfield-Glenn game will host Jimtown if the Jimmies beat Clay.
