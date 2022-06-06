Penn High School boys basketball standout Markus Burton scored 24 points to lead all scorers, as the Indiana Junior Boys Boys Basketball All-Stars beat Kentucky, 112-102, on Sunday at Bedford North Lawrence High School.
Burton finished 7-of-12 from the field, with one 3-pointers. He also made 9-of-10 free throws. The 6-foot point guard also had eight assists.
