Elkhart High School co-Athletic director Brian (Buck) Buckley has been awarded the Charles F. Maas Distinguished Service Award by the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association for District 2.
The award is given to an athletic director in each of Indiana’s six districts for "distinguished service to interscholastic athletics, to the IIAAA, and IHSAA."
