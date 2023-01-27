WARSAW — Cade Brenner exercised his will all night, and thanks to it, NorthWood exorcised the demon that the Tiger Den had been for more than 20 years.
With Brenner scoring 25 points, grabbing eight rebounds, dishing four assists and making a pair of steals, the Class 3A No. 1 Panthers knocked off Warsaw 53-36 on Friday for their first boys high school boys basketball road win over the Tigers since December 2002.
“I was pretty aware of that,” Brenner said with a smile about the dry spell. “We went in pretty fired up. We were aware all week.”
Brenner’s indelible stamp on the outcome was evident during every key stretch. He got NorthWood started by scoring or assisting on each of the Panthers’ first eight points, added 10 second-quarter points as the visitors began to create a gap, knocked down the first bucket of the third quarter and assisted on his team’s next one for the game’s first double-digit spreads, then was at the heart of the matter again early in the fourth period when he followed up his 3-pointer with a steal leading to his two free throws and a commanding lead at 42-26.
The senior guard finished 9-of-9 at the line and 7-of-15 from the field with a pair of triples.
“Cade Brenner has stepped up in the biggest moments,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “On the road in the NLC are tough places to play, and he was fully engaged. I thought we got a phenomenal performance out of him. He’s a highly skilled basketball player, but his competitive spirit might trump that.”
Ian Raasch added 11 points as the Panthers (14-2, 5-0) moved into sole possession of first place in the Northern Lakes Conference thanks to Goshen’s 47-44 overtime win over Mishawaka. Warsaw dropped to 9-7 and 3-2.
Brock Bontrager chipped in 10 points for the winners, while sophomore Tyler Raasch swatted away four Tiger shots to go with seven boards.
“When I’m driving in the lane and he relocates, he’s super good,” Brenner said of Bontrager following his teammate’s step-up performance. “He can get right to the basket, get fouled, and that’s what we need, and if he’s not open, we can pass it off for 3s.”
NorthWood won its sixth straight game and showed no signs that its No. 1 class ranking nor overall top-10 nod is wearing on the team despite the Panthers tending to get nearly everyone’s best shot.
Actually, “that’s exciting,” Wolfe reasoned of the poll positions, “because I think there’s a level of intensity that ramps up in postseason, (but) our players right now are getting to experience that every night, which could make you more comfortable going into postseason.”
At a minimum, NorthWood doesn’t look uncomfortable right now.
“I think we’ve responded pretty well,” Brenner assessed. “We know we’re No. 1, but don’t really act like it. We’re just humble about it. We understand we’re pretty good, but we’re not gonna act cocky about it.”
Wolfe, meanwhile, is embracing his club’s ability to win in different manners.
“In the NLC, every possession feels like a grind, and I think our players are learning how to play in those grind-possession games, but at the same time, I’m proud of our guys because I think they can play and win in a multitude of ways. This is a unique group that way. We can play North Daviess in a rock fight, or they’ve got the ability when the floor is open to attack.”
As for beating the fellow perennial power Tigers in Warsaw, it was special enough to help prompt Wolfe into spontaneously doing something the 16th-year head coach had done just once before — invite all the parents into the locker room.
The other time was actually as recent as the Hall of Fame Classic four weeks earlier, but that occasion was triggered by the historic venue that is the New Castle Fieldhouse, and it came after a loss, to overall No. 1 Ben Davis.
As it turned out, not all the parents got the word that night, so Wolfe reprised the gesture Friday.
“I wanted to make sure we had an opportunity for all our parents to at least once be in the locker room … and this one was a little less somber,” Wolfe understated with a smile.
Indeed, a celebratory tossing of water ensued behind closed doors, with Wolfe, following behind about two-dozen parents, emerging a short time later about as wet as if he had just showered.
The Panthers resume their pursuit of a perfect conference season Thursday when they host Concord (3-2 NLC). They’ll wrap up their league slate Feb. 10 at Mishawaka (4-1 NLC).
NORTHWOOD 53, WARSAW 36
NORTHWOOD: Ian Raasch 3-8 5-6 11, Tyler Raasch 1-3 0-1 2, Brock Bontrager 4-6 2-5 10, Ethan Wolfe 1-4 2-2 5, Cade Brenner 7-15 9-9 25, JJ Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Keegin Stats 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 16-36 (.444) 18-24 (.750) 53.
WARSAW: Luke Yeager 1-6 0-0 2, Brandt Martin 5-9 2-2 13, Trai Davis 0-1 1-2 1, Jaxson Gould 5-12 2-2 14, Carson Gould 0-2 0-0 0, Drew Heckaman 2-6 0-1 4, Luke Bricker 0-2 2-2 2, Drew Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-38 (.342) 7-9 (.778) 36.
Scoring by Quarters
NorthWood;10;17;8;18;—;53
Warsaw;8;11;7;10;—;36
3-point goals: NorthWood (3-14) — Brenner 2-8, Wolfe 1-3; Warsaw (3-13) — J. Gould 2-5, Martin 1-3. Rebounds: NorthWood (26) — Brenner 8, T. Raasch 7; Warsaw (22) — Yeager 10. Assists: NorthWood (7) — Brenner 4; Warsaw (8) — C. Gould 4. Steals: NorthWood (6) — T. Raasch 2, Brenner 2; Warsaw (5) — Heckaman 2. Total fouls: NorthWood 13, Warsaw 20. Fouled out — Davis (1:53, 4Q). Turnovers: NorthWood 8, Warsaw 11.
Records: NorthWood 14-2 (5-0 NLC), Warsaw 9-7 (3-2).
JV: Warsaw 30, NorthWood 28. Top scorers: Warsaw — Mydin Burgher 8, Drew Sullivan 7; NorthWood — Seth Russell 10, Owen Roeder 6. JV records: Warsaw 9-5, NorthWood 10-4.
