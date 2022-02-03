DUNLAP — In the blink of an eye, NorthWood junior Cade Brenner escaped his defender and helped the Panthers escape McCuen Gym.
Brenner's driving layup at the final buzzer gave second-ranked (3A) Northwood a 52-50 overtime victory, handing coach Aaron Wolfe's team at least a share of the Northern Lakes Conference title.
"We have a few automatic plays we can run in the final seconds depending where the ball is and how much time is left,'' Wolfe said. "I thought Ian Raasch really made a great pass and Cade did a great job of attacking the basket. Obviously, knowing how many dribbles you have after the catch is important.''
Brenner's game-winner came after Concord's Jack D'Arcy missed a tough jumper in the lane. NorthWood's Ni'Tareon Tuggle was able to corral the loose rebound near half-court and Wolfe called a timeout.
The clock showed just 0.05 left, but the officials adjusted it to 2.7.
Raasch took the ball out of bounds and got it to Brenner on the move just inside half-court. The junior All-State candidate drove right to the basket and laid it in lefthanded as the buzzer sounded.
"We talked in the huddle before the play about making them catch the ball going away from the basket,'' Concord coach Derrick DeShone said. "Jack (D'Arcy) played great tonight, but he bit on a fake and Brenner did what he's supposed to do.''
The Minutemen had the lead twice in overtime, both times on layups from senior Ethan Kavanagh — the second coming with 1:57 to play.
Raasch matched Kavanagh's four points in the overtime, including a pair of free throws with 1:43 to play to tie the game at 50.
With two-time buzzer-beating senior Malachi Emmons on the bench after fouling out, DeShone called on D'Arcy — a four-year letterwinner — to look for the final shot.
"We wanted Jack to go downhill and try to get the jumper or look for Zaven (Koltookian) rolling to the basket,'' DeShone said. "I thought Zaven may have had his defender on his hip, but Jack had hit a shot like that a little earlier and he took it with confidence ... it just didn't go.''
The Minutemen, who were just 10-of-22 from the line on the night, were able to send the game to overtime by hitting four straight free throws down the stretch.
Koltookian first hit the first two with 1:13 to play to cut NorthWood's lead to 46-44. Then after a Panther miss, Concord's Jesse Davidson hit two more to tie the game with 59 seconds to play.
Brenner was fouled with 6.9 left, but he missed the free throw. After a scramble and the ball going out of bounds, the Panthers were given the possession with 5.1 on the clock. Brenner got a good look inside and missed and Raasch couldn't connect on the rebound, sending the game to overtime.
Leading 28-23 at the half, NorthWood got a bucket by Cooper Wiens and then a 3-pointer by Brenner, to give the Panthers a 33-23 lead and force DeShone to call a timeout just 48 seconds into the half.
"It was good to get that lead, but I didn't feel comfortable,'' Wolfe said. "We had a chance to take control there, but you have to give Concord credit for coming right back at us and hitting some big shots.
D'Arcy started a 13-2 Concord run with a 3-pointer, while Andres Dixon ended it with a trey of his own to give the Minutemen a 36-35 lead with 1:29 left in the quarter.
But NorthWood would take a lead into the fourth quarter, as first Raasch hit a free throw and then Wiens added a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 39-36.
The Panthers battled all kinds of foul trouble in the first half, with Wiens and J.J. Payne and each spending time on the bench after trying to deal with the 6-foot-5, 225 pound Koltookian.
But the Panthers' depth came through, with Ethan Wolfe, Ni'Tareon Tuggle and freshman Tyler Raasch filling the spots, NorthWood was still able to take a 28-23 lead into halftime.
By clinching a share of the NLC, the Panthers gave Wolfe his first conference title at NorthWood in his 15 years at the school.
"It's just a great effort from our players,'' Wolfe said. "When you look at the quality teams and quality coaches, it's an honor to even be in contention. It's always a privalege to play in the Northern Lakes Conference.''
Brenner topped the Panthers with 17 points, despite an off-shooting night (6-19). Wiens added 14 points for NorthWood, while Ian Raasch had nine.
"I think everything about this game had adversity for both schools,'' Wolfe said. "It's really a shame that someone had to lose this game ... we were just fortunate to make the final play.''
Koltookian topped Concord with 13 points, while D'Arcy and Emmons each chipped in 11.
NorthWood, now 17-1 and the winner of nine straight, will host West Noble in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
Concord, who played without the injured Amarion Moore, is 8-8 and is off until next Friday at Northridge.
The game was the only one played in Indiana on Thursday, after this week's heavy snow postponed the rest of the state.
NORTHWOOD 52, CONCORD 50, OT
NORTHWOOD: Cade Brenner 6-19 1-4 17, Chaz Yoder 1-2 2-3 5, Ian Raasch 3-8 3-6 9, Cooper Wiens 6-8 0-0 14, J.J. Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Ni'Tareon Tuggle 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Wolfe 1-5 0-0 3, Tyler Raasch 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 19-45 6-13 52
CONCORD; Jack D'Arcy 3-7 2-5 10, Andres Dixon 2-3 0-0 6, Malachi Emmons 5-12 1-3 11, Zaven Koltookian 4-9 5-11 13, Ethan Kavanagh 4-4 0-0 8, Anthony Trudell 0-1 0-0 0, Jesse Davidson 0-2 2-2 2, Javarion Sheppard 0-0 0-0 0, Mekhi Hall 0-1 0-0 0, THomas Burkert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-39 10-22 50.
Score by Quarters
NorthWood;10;18;11;7;6;—52
Concord;10;13;13;10;4;—;50
3-point goals: NorthWood (8-20) — Brenner 5-11, Wiens 2-2, Wolfe 1-5; Concord (4-9) — Dixon 2-3, D'Arcy 2-4. Turnovers: NorthWood 11, Concord 7. Total fouls: NorthWood 19, Concord 15. Fouled out: Payne, Emmons. J.V. score: NorthWood 47, Concord 39. Varsity records: NorthWood 17-1 (6-0 NLC), Concord 8-8 (3-3).
