Sadie Brenneman had 27 kills and Kierston Todd had 32 assists, to lead Bethany Christian to a five set victory over Jimtown in volleyball action on Monday.

Bethany won 26-24, 19-25, 16-25, 25-22 and 15-12 to improve to 11-4 on the season.

