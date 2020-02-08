WARSAW — Elkhart Central and Goshen ended seasons that were double-take good with double-digit losses in the Class 4A Warsaw Sectional girls basketball semifinals Friday night.
The Blue Blazers (15-8), in their final outing as a program before merging next fall with Elkhart Memorial, forged a tie midway through the third quarter, but couldn’t hang with the hosts in the fourth during a 46-35 loss.
The scrapping RedHawks (18-6) managed to be in a 6-6 tie against No. 6-ranked Penn at a minute to go in the opening quarter of the second game, but the Kingsmen had their way thereafter, prevailing 49-19.
Penn (24-2) earned a spot opposite the Tigers (16-7) in Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship.
The Blazers wrapped a three-year run in which they went a dazzling 50-24 with their first sectional title (2018) in 37 years.
In postseason, coach Will Coatie’s clubs went 6-3 during those last three years. Over the previous quarter-century, Central’s program had gone 6-25 during postseason.
“I’m super proud of my kids and coaches and the effort they brought every day,” Coatie said. “I’m super proud that this group is the last group for Central girls basketball.”
The man who inherited a program that went 16-69 over the previous four seasons and then made improvements in nearly all of his nine was noncommittal about whether he’ll pursue the Elkhart High position.
“I’ll have to sit down and talk to my wife, but my focus right now is to get used to not being with this great group of young ladies,” Coatie said, his voice cracking. This is hard for me, very hard, but if the Lord’s willing, I’ll be there.”
Unlike Coatie, Goshen coach Shaun Hill wasn’t watching his program close shop permanently, but was watching it close one of its better seasons.
The Hawks’ 18 wins matched the second-best figure in program history.
Goshen’s gone 44-26 over Hill’s three seasons, its best three-season stretch in 27 years, with improvement in each season.
“Eighteen wins, that’s great for these seniors,” Hill said. “They’ve helped this program get better every year, so kudos to that group for taking the reins and being great leaders. The seniors, in fact, just talked to our underclassmen about how if you want to continue to build this, you’ve got to do more than just what’s offered through the school. That might not mean full AAU seasons, because we’ve got multi-sport athletes we share, but just a little more on their own can help tremendously.”
WARSAW 46, CENTRAL 35
The Tigers used a 1-2-2 zone with an active front to slow down Blazer stars Yiesha Williams and Makaya Porter like few have this season.
Porter still finished with 13 points and Williams 11, but their combined 24, which included 10-of-28 from the field and 4-of-10 at the line, was well below the combined 40.1 they averaged going in, and the combined 48 they scored 10 days earlier during a 63-61 double-overtime loss to Warsaw.
“They packed it in on us,” Coatie said of the Tigers. “We didn’t get our touches like we wanted in the middle and in the short corner, because they packed it in so much, which means we had to make outside shots, and we didn’t make too many. That was a great game plan by (Warsaw coach) Lenny (Krebs).”
Central, which matched a season low for points, used a 5-0 run to tie the game at 25-25 with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter, before the Tigers steadily pulled away.
“That’s a tribute to 35 and 11,” Krebs said of Williams and Porter while referencing both his defensive plan and the chaos that the duo still caused in other manners, including a combined nine steals. “By golly, I’m thanking the good Lord that No. 35 (Williams) is graduating, and I’m praying to the good Lord for ways to figure out how to guard No. 11.”
PENN 49, GOSHEN 19
Trinity Clinton — on the same day she was named Northern Indiana Conference MVP — paced the Kingsmen with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go with three steals and three assists.
“She’s just fantastic,” Penn coach Kristi Kaniewski Ulrich said of the junior. “To me, she’s definitely one of the best guards in her class within northern Indiana and maybe the state. She can defend almost every position and play almost every position offensively, and we have some great pieces around her.”
Junior Kaitlyn Costner, in just her second game eligible following her transfer from Central after the last school year, added nine points and four steals for the Kingsmen.
Penn racked up 27 takeaways while committing just 10 turnovers of its own.
“They’re one of the best teams I’ve seen on the ball,” Hill said. “They turn guards over. They’re physical and they’re active with their hands. They put girls in bad spots because of their quickness, and when you get in a bad spot, you can’t get north and south on them.”
The Kingsmen defense also stifled Goshen star forward Bryn-Shoup Hill, a junior who was averaging 16.0 points, but finished with four that included 0-of-8 from the field.
“Andrese (Shelton) and Caroline (Morris) both did a great job on her in one-on-one situations,” Ulrich said, “but our help-side was also really great. We wanted to force her to make tough shots, lower her efficiency, because she’s a great player. She’s a D-I kid. We wanted to make her work.”
WARSAW 46, ELKHART CENTRAL 35
WARSAW: Abby Sanner 3-6 2-6 8, Brielle Harrison 3-7 4-6 10 Kacilyn Krebs 3-7 0-0 9, Kaylee Patton 0-3 0-0 0, Kensie Ryman 1-6 10-11 13, Kendall Wayne 0-1 1-2 1, Audrey Grimm 2-2 1-1 5, Lauren Grose 0-0 0-0 0, Bailie Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Marin Hart 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Hatfield 0-0 0-0 0, Zoe Bergan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-32 (.375) 18-26 (.692) 46.
CENTRAL: Yiesha Williams 4-13 3-6 11, Abbey Miller 1-4 0-0 3, Michaela Whittaker 1-6 0-0 2, Makaya Porter 6-15 1-4 13, Julee Miller 2-4 0-0 6, Daneen Swanson 0-3 0-0 0, Alexa Hurt 0-0 0-0 0, Brina Baer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-45 (.311) 4-10 (.400) 35.
Warsaw'10'15'8'13'—'46
Central'11'9'8'7'—'35
3-point goals: Warsaw (4-12) — Krebs 3-6, Ryman 1-6; Central (3-15) — J. Iller 2-3, A. Miller 1-4. Rebounds: Warsaw (33) — Sanner 9, Harrison 9, Patton 7. Central (26) — Williams 9, Porter 5, J. Miller 5. Assists: Warsaw (8) — Patton 3; Central (7) — A. Miller 3, J. Miller 3. Steals: Warsaw (3); Central (10) — Porter 6, Williams 3. Total fouls: Warsaw 8, Central 19. Fouled out — Whitaker (1:16, 4Q). Turnovers: Warsaw 17, Central 12.
Records: Warsaw 16-7, Central 15-8.
PENN 49, GOSHEN 19
GOSHEN: Bryn Shoup-Hill 0-8 4-4, Tori Eldridge 3-5 0-0 6, Megan Gallagher 1-2 2-2 5, Hailey Mast 0-1 0-0 0, Regan Mast 0-2 0-0 0, Elizabeth Kirkton 1-2 2-2 4, Tyra Marcum 0-0 0-0 0, Sarah Harmelink 0-0 0-0 0, Breyana Cline 0-0 0-0 0, Madeline Garber 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Detwiler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 5-20 (.250) 8-8 (1.000) 19.
PENN: Antreese Shelton 0-1 1-4 1, Trinity Clinton 8-10 0-1 16, Reganne Pate 3-8 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Costner 3-8 3-3 9, Jordyn Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Delayne Sanchez 1-1 0-0 3, Caroline Morris 2-2 0-0 4, Jada Patton 0-4 0-0 0, Julia Economou 0-0 2-2 2, Grace Schutt 1-3 0-0 3, Emily Salwin 0-0 0-0 0, Gracie Bobo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-40 (.475) 6-10 (.600) 49.
Goshen;6;5;4;4;—;19
Penn;8;11;22;8;—;49
3-point goals: Goshen (1-4) — Gallagher 1-2; Penn (5-17) — Pate 2-7, Sanchez 1-1, Smith 1-3, Schutt 1-3. Rebounds: Goshen (18) — Shoup-Hill 7, Kirkton 4. Penn (19) — Costner 4, Patton 4. Assists: Goshen (2); Penn (13) — Shelton 4, Clinton 3. Steals: Goshen (7) — Eldridge 2, Marcum 2; Penn (13) — Costner 4, Clinton 3. Total fouls: Goshen 13, Penn 10. Fouled out — none. Turnovers: Goshen 27, Penn 10.
Records: Penn 24-2, Goshen 18-6.
