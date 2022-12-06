Junior Luan Bressy scored two goals in the first 15 minutes of play to help lead the Bethel University men's soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Mobile (AL), in the championship game of the NAIA national tournament.
The title is the 45th national title in school history and the first NAIA title in Bethel men's soccer history. It's also the first NAIA championship since the men's basketball team won in 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.