Bethany Christian girls soccer coach resigns

The Bethany girls soccer team and coaches Joel Gonzalez and Katie Shank celebrate after winning the 2019 sectionals. This team had the most successful season in school history with a record of 16-3.

 Photo provided

GOSHEN — Joel Gonzalez has resigned as the varsity girls soccer coach at Bethany Christian High School.

Gonzalez is leaving the school to pursue a professional opportunity in Virginia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.