ST. JOHN: Rodney Gates and Joe Richardson each scored 11 points Saturday afternoon, to lead Elkhart to a 52-50 victory over Lake Central, in boys basketball action.
A basket by the Lions' Cam'Ron Daniels in the final seconds sent the game to overtime and Elkhart was able to outscore Lake Central 6-4 in the extra session to post the win.
Erick Nocentelli chipped in 10 points and six assists for the Lions, who led 24-20 at halftime. Gates led Elkhart with eight rebounds.
Jaidin Clayton led Lake Central with 15 points.
ELKHART 52, LAKE CENTRAL 50, OT
ELKHART: Jacob Windy 6, Jerry Hodges 2, Juan Carlos Romo 0, Rodney Gates 11, Erick Nocentelli 11, Joe Richardson 11, Cam'Ron Daniels 8, Mariyon 2. Totals: 19 4-10 52.
LAKE CENTRAL: Myles Yekich 5, Mitch Milausnic 6, Jaidin Clayton 15, Dorien Beatty 2, Bret Spain 0, Jake Smith 4, Brandon Escobedo 8, Carson Colin 8. Totals: 19 4-8 50.
Score by Quarters
Elkhart;16;8;10;10;6;—;52
Lake Central;13;7;14;10;4;—;50
3-point goals: Elkhart (8) — Nocentelli 3, Richardson 3, Windy 2; Lake Central (6) — Clayton 3, Milausnic 2, Yekich. Turnovers: Elkhart 8, Lake Central 9. Total fouls: Lake Central 14, Elkhart 11. Rebounds: Elkhart (34) — Gates 8; Lake Central (40) — Colin 9. Recoreds: Elkhart 4-13, Lake Central 8-10.
