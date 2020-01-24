Sports have always been a big part of Ally Bailey’s life.
At Elkhart Memorial, Bailey earned 11 letters competing in track, cross country, swimming, soccer and volleyball.
“Soccer was my favorite and I liked competing in team sports,” said Bailey. “I just wasn’t as good in soccer.”
Bailey performed at her best in track, where as a high school senior she made it to the state finals in the 200 meters.
She also was a hurdler and was part of the 400 and 1,600-meter relay teams.
“(Hurdles coach) Rick Murray helped me be successful,” Bailey said. “The hurdles were my best events.”
Purdue University Fort Wayne saw plenty of potential in Bailey and she had mutual interest in the school.
“I had a few options,” Bailey said about picking a college. “I talked to the coaches and the people that ran track at Purdue Fort Wayne. It seemed nice and cool and that I fit in best there. The campus felt like home.”
Three years later, Bailey has shattered track records and adjusted quickly to the challenges student-athletes face.
Her track workload has been heavy, but she doesn’t mind.
During the indoor season, Bailey’s main events have been the 60 meters, 200 meters, 300 meters, 400 meters and 400-meter relay.
When running outdoors, Bailey has participated in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 1,600-meter relay and 400-meter relay.
“I always want to be in the most events to help the team,” Bailey said.
She’s certainly done that.
The Crimson Charger product has claimed school-record times outdoors in the 400 relay (47.79), 1,600 relay (3:48.57) and indoors she has school-record performances in the 200 (25.64), 300 (40.27) and 1,600 relay (3:56.79).
“I’m probably proudest of the 200 meters,” Bailey said. “I went to state in high school in that event and I wanted to succeed in that event in college. When I broke the record it felt great.”
Strong finishes have continued this year for Bailey during the indoor track season.
At the Mastadon Opener on Dec. 7, Bailey finished in second in the 300 meters (40.47) and was part of a second place 1,600-meter relay team (4:01.96).
On Dec. 14, Bailey placed fourth in the 200 (25.68) at the Strive for Greatness Invitational at Indiana Tech.
At the Grand Valley State University Bob Eubanks Open on Jan. 10, was third in the 200 (25.94) and on Jan. 18, Bailey placed second in the 400 (59.34).
“I think I’m starting to peak this season,” Bailey said. “I have better times this year, so I think I can do a lot better this year.”
Surprising results for Bailey, who adapted quickly to new events in college.
“I ran sprints in high school and now I’ve transformed into someone that can do longer runs,” Bailey said.
Extra work was required of Bailey in college and that has helped Bailey improve on the track.
“I would say for the most part I’m a lot stronger,” Bailey said. “I didn’t lift weights in high school. Now I’m in the weight room three days a week and I have a lot more muscle mass. That’s helped my form and my times have gone down.”
With the time she has left in college, Bailey is aiming for more school records.
“I want to try to break the school-record indoors and outdoors in the 400, have lower times in the 200 and get my split time down and improve about a second in the 1,600 relay. I ran a 54. I want to run a 53 this year indoor and outdoor.”
Academically, Bailey has been elite from the start of college to now. She owns a 4.0 grade-point average majoring in organizational leadership and human services.
“I didn’t have a hard time transitioning when it came to balancing my time,” Bailey said. “I would say it was pretty smooth. I got the hang of everything after the first few weeks. Track kept me focused on my academics.”
There are times to have fun during a long track season that starts in August and goes through May and includes summer workouts.
“In March we have three trips to the Carolinas,” Bailey said. “We get to stay on the beach during Spring Break. We bond as teammates. I feel like I know a lot more people because of my participation in athletics.”
