PERU — Ten local golfers placed first in their age division Thursday at the Junior Tour event at Rock Hollow Golf Course in Peru, Indiana.
Boys who placed first were Goshen’s Parker Everingham in ages 16-19 division (+3, 75), Goshen’s Brayden Miller and Elkhart’s Aiden Hibbard in the 14-15 division (+5, 77), Elkhart’s Benjamin Divido in the 10-11 division (+4, 40, 9 holes) and Elkhart’s Brenden Divido in the 8-9 division (+9, 45, 9 holes).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.