A number of area high school senior football players were named to the Indiana High School Football Coaches All-Region team for the 2019 season.
Players named to this team will be eligible to play in the North-South All-Star game this summer in Indianapolis.
Three players from Concord, running back Carter Neveraski, kicker Ariel DeLaPaz and linebacker Spencer Arnold were named to the all-region team, as were wide receiver Dom Davis and defensive linemen Sean Holman from Elkhart Central. Linebacker-defensive back Clay Campbell was named to the team from Jimtown.
NorthWood teammates Jason Borkholder (offensive at large), defensive back Jaden Miller and defensive end Jake Lone were named, as was punter Wesley VanHooser of Goshen. Offensive linemen Tyler Graff and defensive tackle Ryan Williams of Penn were also honored.
Fairfield's Kara Kitson was honored as the Region's manager.
Culver Academy's Deontae Craig was named the Region's Most Valuable Player.
Players going to Division I schools to play football, including Craig and Elkhart Central's Mark Brownlee and Jonathon Decker. are not eligible to play in the North-South game, so they could not be named to the team.
