FORT WAYNE — NorthWood High School junior Cybil Stillson and Goshen resident Brayden Miller finished first in their division Monday at the Autumn Ridge Spring One Day Open in Fort Wayne.
Stillson shot a 3-over par 75 in the girls age 14-18 division. Miller totaled a 1-under par 71 in the boys 11-13 division.
