Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Snow this evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.