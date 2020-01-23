So many have asked me why I talk about the coming of Jesus so much. I talk about Him because we are living in the last days. Believe it or not, if no one talks about the coming of Jesus that is not going to stop Him from coming like He said He would. Sometimes we think if we don’t talk about something it will just go away. Brothers and sisters, if no on the face of the earth talks about the coming of Jesus that’s not going to stop Him from coming back one day. 1 Thessalonians 5:2 says: “For you know quite well that the day the Lord returns will come unexpectedly like a thief in the night.” 2 Peter 3:9-10 says: “The Lord isn’t really being slow about His promise, as some people think. No, He is being patient for your sake. He does not want anyone to be destroyed, but wants everyone to repent. But the day of the Lord will come as unexpectedly as a thief in the night.” Now that night could mean day, afternoon, early in the morning or early in the evening. We don’t know! Whenever He comes back, don’t get caught living in sin because He’s going to come back when we least expect Him. You will hear the sound of the trumpet then the Lord will descend from Heaven with a shout! And the dead in Christ will be the first to go up with Him in the sky. Matthew 24:36 reads: No one knows the day nor the hour when these things will happen not even the Angels in Heaven or the Son Himself. Only the Father knows when Jesus will return. Amen. When Jesus comes back to take His people out of this old sinful corrupted world, those who are left behind will be amazed and in shock wondering whats going on and asking others who are left behind what’s happening. When Jesus comes back people will be surprised and astonished about what has taken place. Can you imagine how people are going to react when they find out that their Christian family members and friends are no longer around to talk to them about Jesus? Can you imagine this old world without the Holy Spirit? Well, you can believe it or not when Jesus comes back for His people He is going to take the Holy Spirit back with Him. There will be no one holding back the power of darkness when the Holy Spirit goes back with Jesus. Brothers and sisters, all I am doing is sounding the alarm that Jesus IS Coming! It’s up to you to prepare yourself for the coming of the Lord. Please get your house in order while there is time. To those who are in prison or jail, there is hope! And that hope is in Jesus! Put your trust in Him for salvation. Just because you are locked up down here doesn’t mean you can’t go up when Jesus comes back for his people. I love you all and be blessed ... SO IT IS, IT IS SO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.