GOSHEN — Students and their parents from all schools in the area have been invited to attend the Elkhart County College Fair.
Goshen High School is hosting the event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in the school’s auxiliary gym, 401 Lincolnway East. Students and parents from any area schools are welcome to attend and should enter the school through Door M.
