GOSHEN — Jeromy Sheets has been named director of athletics and student activities, and will coordinate athletic, school and co-curricular activities for students in Grades 4-8 at Goshen Intermediate School and Goshen Junior High School.
Currently the Goshen Middle School assistant principal, Sheets will take on the new role with the start of the 2021-22 school year, Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Steven Hope told school board members Monday.
