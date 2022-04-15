ELKHART — Baugo Community School Corp. has promoted two educators who are scheduled to take on their new responsibilities on July 1.
Scott Hamstra, the assistant principal at Jimtown Intermediate School, will start his new role as principal of Jimtown Junior High School. He succeeds Lorie Simon who requested a shift in administrative duties and will return to her previously held position at Jimtown Intermediate School as assistant principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.