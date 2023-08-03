ELKHART — To serve families who wish to enroll at Concord Community Schools but who need additional assistance completing the enrollment process, the district will offer evening enrollment hours.
Families can enroll online at www.concordschools.com/enroll. Bilingual staff will be available to support families who need assistance completing the enrollment process online. The 2023-24 school year begins Wednesday, Aug. 16.
