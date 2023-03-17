Periods of rain and snow this morning. Windy and remaining overcast this afternoon. Morning high of 51F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
ELKHART — Concord Community Schools is seeking high-quality staff for teaching and nonteaching positions across the district for the 2023-2024 school year.
The job fair will be held from 4:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday at Concord Junior High School, located at 59397 C.R. 11 in Elkhart. Dinner from Ricky’s Taqueria will be provided for all participants. Virtual interviews are available for those unable to attend in person. The deadline to register is Friday, March 24.
