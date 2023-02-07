ELKHART — Rodney Gates Jr., a three-sport athlete at Elkhart High School, has been named winner of the inaugural Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award.

The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will present the honor on Feb. 20 at Elkhart High School during its annual Trailblazer Awards dinner celebrating top Black students from Elkhart Community Schools.

