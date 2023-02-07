Garvin Roberson also was a girls basketball coach at Elkhart Memorial High School. An annual award named in his honor will be presented to an Elkhart Community School student by the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo.
Elkhart Truth file photos
Tamika Devonne Catchings, an WNBA star and community activist, will be the keynote speaker Feb. 20 at the annual Trailblazer Awards dinner at Elkhart High School.
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo
Rodney Gates Jr., a three-sport athlete at Elkhart High School, has been named winner of the inaugural Garvin Roberson Award.
The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will present the honor on Feb. 20 at Elkhart High School during its annual Trailblazer Awards dinner celebrating top Black students from Elkhart Community Schools.
