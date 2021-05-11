DUNLAP — Three Concord High School teachers have been placed on administrative leave as part of an investigation into "inappropriate sexual comments" allegedly made by a fourth educator last week, district officials reported on Tuesday.
Concord Community Schools said its in-house police department obtained search warrants related to the investigation. On Tuesday, those search warrants were served on three high school teachers and their personal phones were turned over.
