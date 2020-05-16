ELKHART — The RV/MH Hall of Fame's Annual Induction Dinner celebrating the pioneers, entrepreneurs and leaders of the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries will be held as scheduled on Aug. 3, organizers say.
Darryl Searer, president, RV/MH Heritage Foundation, said both industries are living through challenging times because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he said the annual ceremony is an important event.
"We are adhering to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's schedule for reopening the state," he said. "On July Fourth, the state will be in Stage 5 of the plan and there will be no restrictions on crowd sizes for social events. So we are confident that our Aug. 3 celebration of the Class of 2020 can be safely held."
Those being inducted in the RV/MH Hall of Fame Class of 2020 include:
RV Inductees
- Mark Beecher, RV Retail Finance, South Dakota
- Garth W. Cane, RV Service Technician; Professor, Cobourg, ON, Canada
- David Fought, RV manufacturer, Indiana
- Jeff Pastore, RV Dealer, Ohio
- Dave Schutz, Supplier, Indiana
Manufactured Housing Inductees
- Steven P. Adler, Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operator, Florida
- Burt Dickman, Manufactured Home Communities, Indiana (Deceased)
- Ron Dunlap, Association Executive, Virginia
- George Porter, Manufactured Housing Resources, Delaware
- Jerry Ruggirello, Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operator
The 2020 Induction Dinner celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar cocktail party, followed by the dinner and induction ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.
"These inductees deserve to be honored by their peers," Searer said. "I hope all the friends and colleagues of the inductees and industry members will join us in honoring these outstanding industry leaders and pioneers who have had a major impact on our professions and lives."
For more information and reservation details are available at www.rvmhhalloffame.org/rsvp or the Hall of Fame at 574-293-2344 or 800-378-8694.
