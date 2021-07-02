GOSHEN — Elkhart Civic Theatre moves into the newly renovated Goshen Theatre for three performances of the family classic “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”
Performances are June 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on July 17 at 3 p.m.
The show is directed by Matthew Manley, assisted by Sydney Cox, with choreography by Syd Fogle and vocal direction by Sandy Hill. The cast of Cinderella includes:
Cinderella: Geneviéve Carreño
Prince Topher: Skye Steury
Marie: Rachel Raska Selle
Sebastian: Andrew Galang
Madame: Michelle Miller
Charlotte: Madison Jackson
Gabrielle: Kala Key
Jean-Michel: Braden Allison
Lord Pinkleton: Noah Byers
This “Cinderella” is the contemporary Broadway adaptation of the classic fairy tale, featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” – along with a hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.
“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” was remade for television in 1965 for Lesley Ann Warren, and again in 1997 with Whitney Houston and Brandy. The original Broadway production of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” opened in 2013.
Elkhart Civic Theatre’s full season is underwritten by Laura and Jack B. Smith Jr. and Gaska Tape. WNIT is the media sponsor.
Tickets for Cinderella are available online at elkhartcivictheatre.org/cinderella or by calling the ticket line at 574-848-4116 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
