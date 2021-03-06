BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present a virtual class on caring for photographs, the third in a series of three.
Photograph Care Class 3: Digitization and Sharing will be offered on two occasions on Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m., and Friday, March 12, at 1 p.m.
The program is free to attend and presented on the Google Meet platform. Registration is required by going to the Elkhart County Parks website (elkhartountyparks.org) and finding the event on the Events Calendar page. Registration for each program closes one hour prior to the start of each program.
Michelle Nash, the museum’s Curator of Collections, will be teaching the class.
“Knowing where to start with a digitization project can be intimidating,” Nash said. “This class will break down the aspects to consider into more bite-sized pieces, hopefully building participant’s confidence to get started.”
Nash said attending the previous classes in the series is not a prerequisite: “Each class is stand alone and everyone is welcome.”
