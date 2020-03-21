GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Realtors named Maria Pendley, an agent with Susie Tucker Realty, as the 2020 Realtor of the Year at its annual Member Appreciation Dinner.
Pendley joined the Elkhart County Board of Realtors in July 2001 as an agent with Susie Tucker Realty and has remained with the same firm throughout her career.
Her many business achievements and service to her customers and clients with the highest ethical standards were noted by the board.
Pendley is co-chair of the Elkart County Board of Realtors’ Marketing Committee and was chairperson of the Business Networking Committee for over 17 years. During that time, she helped raised funds for many local organizations including the Goshen and Elkhart Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, Elkhart Cancer Resources and Loveway. She also served on the Elkhart County board of directors.
Although she runs a successful real estate business, Pendley still finds time to volunteer and spend time with her family, the board said.
“Her energy is endless and her smile contagious,” the organization said. “She is always on the go and in addition to her real estate career she can be found every Thursday morning at the Eastside Athletic Club teaching a spinning class.”
