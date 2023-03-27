UNION, Mich. — A 34-year-old pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck and suffered minor injuries Monday at U.S. 12 and Robbins Lake Road.
Officers were called to the scene in Porter Township at 6:35 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.
Blaine McClure of Union was walking in the roadway and was struck by a pickup truck driven by Harold Gray, 66, of Battle Creek, the report said.
McClure was transported by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital. Gray was not injured.
An investigation into the crash continued, police said.
