Back to school
It’s hard to believe that summer is coming to an end for many Elkhart County children who will soon be returning to school. This year we’re advising parents to stay alert and not allow their kids to become Big Tobacco’s next target. There could be tobacco in your kid’s backpack, and you might not recognize it. The products look like everyday items like school supplies and candy.
In 2016, the Indiana Youth Tobacco Survey showed that electronic cigarettes (vapes) are the most commonly used tobacco product among Hoosier youth. One of the most popular products is called JUUL. The sleek USB design of JUUL makes it easy to hide from teachers, administrators and parents. All JUUL devices use flavored nicotine pods. Each pod contains 5% nicotine, which delivers as much nicotine as one pack of cigarettes.
Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm the adolescent brain no matter how it’s delivered. Some of these popular devices are delivering a massive amount of nicotine. Youth often don’t realize or underestimate the amount of nicotine in these products, and are becoming hooked at a young age. As students go back to school, we urge everyone to equip themselves with the armor of knowledge to help our kids and their developing brains be as healthy as they can be.
Be sure to follow Tobacco Control of Elkhart County on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest tobacco related issues @TCEC574. Anyone 13 and older who wants help quitting tobacco can get support by calling the Indiana Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. Youth can also text DITCHJUUL to 887-09 for help quitting.
Erika V Contreras-Padilla,
Program Assistant/Youth Coordinator,
Tobacco Control of Elkhart County
We can find answers
We have seen mass shootings – again. Since Columbine we seem to be stuck in a pattern of perpetual hand-wringing about what to do. Perhaps first of all we can call these acts of cowardice what they are – acts of terrorism. I don’t how else we can look at it.
Another thing we can do would be to outlaw – ban, make illegal – the sale of automatic weapons. Or at the very least the sale of high-capacity magazines. If someone wishes to play Rambo they can go to an accredited range.
We hear of “my rights,” but not much about responsibilities. I believe we should have public service announcements. There could be someone from the NRA and someone from Gabby Gifford’s Foundation. The idea would be that in their disagreement they both agree that responsible gun owners don’t use guns to shoot other people. Also those with anger issues – there are other ways. Maybe something as corny as, “Don’t reach for a gun, reach for help.”
We can’t wait until a better. We’ve waited 20 years and we have some gun control that’s been like pulling teeth to get. There are never any easy answers to our societies problems. We can and must continue looking for newer ways to solve them.
Brian Hartman,
Wakarusa
End the violence
This week, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with 2,000 of my fellow Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action volunteer leaders to learn more about how to prevent gun violence in our community.
While on my way on Wednesday, I learned about the shooting in Elkhart, where three people tragically lost their lives to gun violence. On Saturday, I was on the elevator on my way to the next Gun Sense University session, when I learned about yet another horrifying shooting, this time in El Paso, Texas. Every day, more communities are being traumatized by gun violence. We must act to end this insanity!
There is so much we can do to keep our families safe. We need our senators in D.C. to vote to require a background check on all gun sales. The House of Representatives has already passed a background checks bill. Please join Moms Demand Action and ask our senators to demand action, too. To be connected with your senators, text CHECKS to 644-33.
Jennifer Miller,
Volunteer with Moms Demand Action,
South Bend/ Elkhart/ Mishawaka and Surrounding Area Chapter
