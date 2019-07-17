Example for the world
In 1946 Harry Truman said in 1946 that the U. S. is not so strong that we can ignore what the world thinks of us or our record. He was referring to our civil rights record. But now we are praising dictatorial regimes, withdrawing from alliances with our friends, and supplying military equipment to countries around the world so that, because of the fact that the military industry is a large part of our economy, we can appear to be doing well economically.
It is truer now than in 1946 that we are not so strong that we can ignore what the world thinks of us. By switching from spending money on fossil fuels and military hardware to infrastructure upgrade and renewable energy and health care and education we can set an example that the world will applaud.
– Thomas J. Rea,
Edwardsburg, Michigan
Misplaced budget priorities
Among those astounded by the monies allocated by the president to our national priorities, I find the following statistics absolutely mind-boggling. Since the Trump era, he and his Republican associates have allocated – another $50 billion to military priorities. Our Border Patrol costs thus far are $144.5 billion. Emigration-related expenses have exploded to $324 billion since 2003. Since 2016 we have given Israel, among the world’s most militaristic nations, $38 billion to protect them from their imaginary enemies, i.e. the Palestinians, Lebanon, Egypt, Iran, Syria. Consider the fact that the USA is already in debt an unimaginable $1.6 trillion, exacerbated by our own shameless militaristic priorities, exoneration of taxation of the super rich, squander and mismanagement by politicians, leaving each of its citizens with $67,000 debt.
I cannot help but ask: How much better to invest personnel and some of those billions of dollars in countries from which emigres flee? Invest in their food production, their schools, their hospitals, offering fair prices for their produce. Instead of warriors at our border, why not encourage teachers, politically savvy community developers (ala Barack Obama) health professionals, specialized law enforcement personnel, etc. to invest their wisdom and energies in deliberately humane endeavors beyond our borders, whereby immigrants who are now fleeing their despair and violent neighborhoods might choose to live in peace and hope at home.
– Harry Dyck,
Elkhart
Trouble for Middlebury
If you build it, they will come. Having lived in Middlebury for over 30 years and driving five days a week to Elkhart and back, I oppose the U.S. 20 upgrade to four and five lanes.
From what I have observed, around 70 percent of the semis are traveling east from Elkhart, then north on S.R. 15. I don’t know for sure where they go once they get to Bristol. I suspect they go to and get on the toll road.
Traveling this route saves them toll charges. With this proposal, these semis will save more toll funds by traveling to S.R. 13 and going north through the beautiful town of Middlebury.
Please do not allow the traffic on Main Street in Middlebury to double. Make them use the toll road.
– Randy Fenwick,
Middlebury
