Classic editorial page
The editorial page of The Truth (Tuesday, July 30) was classic. When I said this, Mary, my wife said, “It’s discouraging.” I responded, “Yes, no.”
It’s classic in that it exposes the reality of the times in which we are living. Parker’s comparison of Mueller’s face during the “hearings” to Leonardo da Vinci’s portrait of Jesus’ face during his “Agony in the Garden” brought tears then and they came again as I read her final paragraph.
Thank you, editors, for putting all this together, including the stunning “Visual Opinion.” Thanks much to Parker, Pitts and Rubin.
Willard Swartley,
Goshen
Christianity and science
As a Christian I realize that I belong to God and am called to follow Jesus. And the roots of Christianity are in Judaism, which calls us to care for the land.
Professionally I chose to study physics, which provides me an understanding of the way in which God has chosen to govern the universe. With a deep humility I realize that my choice to follow Jesus and my understanding of the universe cannot be separated.
The community of scientists has studied our home on this planet with increasing urgency. And we recognize that our use of fossil fuels, although providing us with many benefits, is changing the earth’s climate and threatening life here. As a Christian I have joined that group of scientists studying the climate with increasing urgency.
The Christian life is one of action. We cannot hide the light we have been given. The physics and the engineering tell us that the future will be bright as we turn from fossil fuels to energy systems that will not threaten the planet with increasing temperatures, rising oceans and violent storms. Our commitment to care for the earth and one another as religious people will be the basis of our action.
Carl Helrich,
Goshen
