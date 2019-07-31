Rowing Club woes
My heart goes out to the Elkhart Rowing Club, but if you watched the movie “Jerry McGuire,” you knew what was going to happen (“Show me the money!”)
I wonder if you row really hard, can you get by without water?
Pete Ostapchuk,
Osceola
Headline complaint
I should like to commend the Truth’s headline writer for the clever Orwellian description of Robert Mueller’s testimony, “Mueller: No Russia exoneration for Trump, despite his claims” (July 25). The obvious inference is exoneration of a crime. Did that person miss Mueller’s reversal of the answer he gave to Congressman Ted Lieu? Nice try. When “fake news” undermines the credibility of local media, in addition to the others who are so obvious, it is not a good day for journalism.
Samuel White,
Bristol
Telephone CPR a lifesaver
Have you ever heard of T-CPR? It stands for telephone CPR, which means the 911 dispatcher provides the steps of CPR via the phone until the ambulance arrives. Surprisingly it isn’t protocol for the operator to give CPR instructions over the phone. Every minute without CPR, chances of survival drop by 10%. Immediate bystander CPR can double, even triple a victim’s chance of survival.
We are in luck! The American Heart Association championed legislation in Indiana to strengthen the chain of survival, empowering bystanders to perform CPR.
Effective July 1, all 911 operators in Indiana will be trained in “telephone cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” T-CPR, and will provide detailed instructions over the phone to someone assisting a victim during cardiac arrest. The dispatcher and caller will work together as a team, creating a better chance of survival until EMS arrives.
This could save thousands of lives in Indiana.
Ram Khattri Chettri,
Goshen Heart & Vascular Center
