The Republican supermajority in the Indiana General Assembly is attempting to prioritize private education benefiting fewer than 10 percent of students, while underfunding its constitutional duty of providing a system of common school open and available to all. It is public schools that educate more than 90 percent of Hoosier students and are the “schools of choice” when considering open enrollment data. Unfortunately, the legislature wants to change the rules again to expand private school choice options and benefit their profiteers. The absurdity of these proposals is that parents in Indiana have always had choice in schooling. The laws clearly state that children only need to be in a school. No one is forced to utilize any particular school.
This issue is really about who pays for the schooling. School choice advocates would have you believe that money should follow the child, because this platitude is simple and seems to make sense on the surface. However, this is completely untrue and detrimental to the overall concept of a tuition-free public school system. Taxes are collected from everyone to support government activities. Public schools are government entities designed to improve society by providing a practical education for the young citizens of tomorrow. Everyone is better off with an educated populace. School funding does not support any individual child, but the overall public school system. Siphoning school funding away from public schools through vouchers and ESAs to support attendance in private schools diminishes the ability of our public schools to serve the remaining children, since expenses do not fall in proportion to attendance. Public funding should only fund public schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.