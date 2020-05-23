Our community has always shown a spirit of togetherness and support for one another. It’s visible in messages to our health care workers outside hospitals, in neighborhood food drives and meal donations, and in observing local stay-at-home orders. Many have made a conscious effort to shop and dine (curbside or take-out) locally. A spirit of community carries us through uncertain times. As we begin to slowly come together again, we need to continue to ensure the fabric of our communities – our small businesses, our neighbors, those who provide so many personal services – are able to open their doors and continue their work. All of us can help, first by being careful and observing social distancing and other appropriate hygiene practices and then by using their services. They need the backing of neighbors and friends, all of us!
This community commitment and spirit will allow us to reopen local businesses and improve our economy overall. We must support each other through behaviors like keeping a safe distance from one another, wearing face masks in public, and washing our hands often, as well as by buying, eating, recreating, and donating locally whenever we can.
