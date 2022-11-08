In 1970, 75 percent of US House members were veterans. In 1974, 81 percent of US Senators were veterans. These were the peaks for each body. Today, only 17 percent of members of both the House and Senate are veterans. In the entire US population today, only 7 percent are veterans, while less than 1 percent are combat veterans. I am not a combat veteran. However, I have the utmost respect for those who are. Veterans today do not face the hostility that those coming home from Vietnam did. However, veterans now face more passive-aggressive forms of discrimination, probably because 93 percent of our population never served and therefore do not understand veterans, their rare experiences, nor their unique leadership and other capabilities.
The Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act (VEVRAA) of 1974 ushered in Protected Veterans’ Rights, which evolved over the years, taking their current form since 2003. They require companies wanting to do business with the Federal Government to proactively seek to recruit, hire, and promote protected veterans. As a result, it is illegal for such companies to discriminate against protected veterans in employment decisions, such as hiring, firing, pay, benefits, duties, promotions, lay-offs, training, and other employment matters. According to the US Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), there are four categories of protected veterans:
This is an excerpt of a speech given by Nate LaMar at the New Castle Masonic Lodge’s Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast. LaMar, an international manager, also serves as Military Academy Liaison Officer (West Point recruiter) for East-Central and Southeastern Indiana, and served as Henry County Council President from 2009 to 2019.
