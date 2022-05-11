Over the past few days, we have witnessed histrionic reactions by the far-left over the question of the legality of abortion being under federal or state control. Since abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution, the answer to that question should be obvious. In 1973, the liberal-activist majority of the Supreme Court "discovered" a new "right" to legally murder innocent unborn human beings and since then over 63 million abortions have been performed. Since the reality of that barbaric procedure is uncomfortable, various euphemisms are used such as pro-choice, right to choose, women's reproductive health care and fetus instead of pro-abortion, right to murder, women's pregnancy termination and pre-born human.
