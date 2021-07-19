xxxx
There seems to be a disagreement about how the economy works. The Trump apologists would have us believe that the economy can be turned off and on, as a light switch. I don't believe it's that simple. When Trump inherited a decent economy, he seemed pretty quick to take any credit. To me, it seems that the repercussions of various policies have to play out. Change doesn't come about over night. Only if drastic measures are taken will there be quick change. True, the first couple of years the economy did well. But these apologists want to skip from 2019 straight to 2021. What happened to 2020? The economy shrunk. We have higher prices on things. During the pandemic housing materials, for example, was cut back because builders thought new homes would not be built. Yet, people made home home improvements, using the available materials.
