On May 3 there is an opportunity for those opposing the ban on teaching Black history and contributions. This is a national challenge to support truth and authenticity in our history. The proposed ban is an attempt to erase Black history and contributions from American history. All children, our future leaders, need to know the complete story of our proud history as well as the dark times. The long slave history and the wicked treatment of Native Americans are examples of dreadful shame.
