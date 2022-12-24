Suicide support offered
Grief is complicated. The innovative Elkhart County Survivor's Support (ECSS) team is the opportunity to breathe hope into survivors of a suicide loss whose lives have just been devastated by a death they never imagined. The ECSS team will provide support, information and resources to families who have experienced the death of a loved one by suicide.
The ECSS team wants survivors to know whatever they are feeling is normal and OK. The ECSS team wants survivors to know they are not alone and do not need to walk this journey alone. Lastly, the ECSS team wants families to know it is OK to talk about suicide. The Elkhart County Suicide Prevention wants to walk beside those who have lost a loved one by suicide. The goals of the LOSS Team approach are to:
- Provide immediate support and encouragement to new survivors
- Give permission for families and loved ones to talk about their experience
- Link new survivors in their community so they do not feel so alone
- Share needed information and resources with survivors immediately
- Facilitate hope and understanding to handle this devastating grief
Postvention ultimately reduces the incidence of suicide within our community, through available education, awareness, and prevention services to those effected by a suicide loss. For more information, please contact the Elkhart County Suicide Prevention at 574-523-2119.
Barb Welty,
Elkhart County Suicide Prevention Coalition / LOSS Team
Reflect on our blessings
This Christmas, we're especially grateful for our incredible health care workers and first responders as well as the men and women of our armed forces. As we spend time with our loved ones, may we reflect upon our blessings and give thanks during this season of hope.
Paul Bacon,
Halladale Beach, Florida
