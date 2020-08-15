Speech and medical masks
Dear editor,
I am reaching out to raise awareness and provide some solutions for communicating while wearing a mask.
The facts: Simple medical masks create a low-pass filter for speech and reduce the volume by 3 to 4dB; N95 masks are closer to 12dB. Which means your verbal relay of information may not be correctly understood by someone with un-treated or under-treated hearing loss. The mask also removes cues normally available through lip-reading.
Recommendations:
- Use a clear mask to provide visual cues. They can be sourced online and locally.
- Use slow, louder, enunciated speech; do not yell.
- Reduce background noise.
- Written instructions are helpful. A white board/ dry erase helps.
- An easy-to-use amplifier like the Williams Sound Pocket Talker gives louder and clearer speech without straining your voice.
- Hearing apps for smart phones like Apple Notes, Google Live Transcribe and Otter make speech visible without typing every word.
- Virtual computer meetings. You may not be wearing a mask but if you turn on captions, you will better communicate with those who have hearing loss. Also ensure adequate lighting to enhance visual cues.
- Free phones are available to provide captions on live calls and voice messages. Assistance with the application process for a CapTel phone is available through local audiologists.
Hearing is essential to our ability to survive and thrive. Please do your part.
Sharon Hirstein,
Elkhart Audiology Rehab
AmeriCorps can help
Dear editor,
As talks between the White House and Congress stall, Americans are still grappling with the crippling impact of the pandemic. To move our country forward, we need to bring Americans together to help communities respond to and recover from COVID-19. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has a plan to do just that through the CORPS Act, which would expand and strengthen AmeriCorps to provide critically needed services and give Americans purpose-driven work, a living stipend, and help to pay for college.
Since the outbreak, AmeriCorps and Senior Corps members throughout Indiana have been expanding food pantry capacity, tutoring students, and helping patients receive proper health care and access to social services. But we need more boots on the ground. Congress should include the funding and provisions from the CORPS Act in the coronavirus aid and economic stimulus package. It’s a bipartisan solution to an urgent problem.
Mark Eutsler, Chair
Serve Indiana Commission
Linden, Indiana
