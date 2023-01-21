Premier Arts Academy is excited to partner with parents to bring joy back to teaching and learning. The first chartered public school in Elkhart County, the Premier Arts Academy is a free independent public school that will open in August for kindergarten-sixth-grade students (seventh and eighth grades will be added in 2024-25.) Our educational approach has three specific components: 1) teaching content through the lens of the arts, 2) utilizing project-based, hands-on learning experiences, 3) small group instruction for all kids every day. The Premier Arts Academy will prepare students to be the next generation of creative problem solvers. Parents and families are encouraged to attend a Preview Event to learn more. Hear all about the teaching methods, the curriculum, the school culture and get all your questions answered.
