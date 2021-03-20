Remember: Walorski voted no

To all of the good people of the 2nd Congressional District who are receiving your stimulus checks, just remember your wonderful Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski voted "no." Jackie didn’t think you needed any help.

sidearm
sidearm

No Karen, she voted no to the trillion dollar bailout to the blue states that locked down and ruined their economy. There is more pork in the bill than you can find in hog heaven but you fail to mention that. Certainly with the economy booming in Elkhart you aren’t unemployed, The $1400.00 checks should have been sent out last year but Pelosi blocked them for political reasons.

sidearm
sidearm

Wow mr Chupp, you once lived there so you can personally vouch for the 30 million plus illegals that crossed the bordering the last 30 years. Such a woke man with your accusations of racism and white supremacy. You don’t mention all the drugs coming in, all the human trafficking going on or the personal property of US citizens being destroyed by the illegal crossings.

