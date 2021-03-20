Remember: Walorski voted no
To all of the good people of the 2nd Congressional District who are receiving your stimulus checks, just remember your wonderful Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski voted "no." Jackie didn’t think you needed any help.
Revolution 1776 said:
15 days to slow the spread,
Now permanent lockdown, permanent control, we don’t believe you anymore.
Revolution 1776 said:
I’d rather see how the vaccinations effect people over the next 5-10 years then be lead to a slaughter by an experimental vaccine
No Karen, she voted no to the trillion dollar bailout to the blue states that locked down and ruined their economy. There is more pork in the bill than you can find in hog heaven but you fail to mention that. Certainly with the economy booming in Elkhart you aren’t unemployed, The $1400.00 checks should have been sent out last year but Pelosi blocked them for political reasons.
Wow mr Chupp, you once lived there so you can personally vouch for the 30 million plus illegals that crossed the bordering the last 30 years. Such a woke man with your accusations of racism and white supremacy. You don’t mention all the drugs coming in, all the human trafficking going on or the personal property of US citizens being destroyed by the illegal crossings.
