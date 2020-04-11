COVID-19 and tobacco use
Dear editor,
There is little doubt that the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of our lives. Now is a crucial time to keep your body resilient against illness.
Researchers and medical professionals are saying it is reasonable to assume that smoking, and possibly vaping, could increase the risk of developing serious adverse effects from COVID-19. In general, long-term smokers and e-cigarette users are at a heightened risk of developing chronic lung conditions. The Center for Disease Control has said that those with serious underlying medical conditions, such as lung disease, heart disease and diabetes, may be at a higher risk from COVID-19.
Here are some tips for maintaining overall physical and mental health:
- Eat a healthy diet
- Exercise
- Get plenty of rest
- Quit smoking and vaping. Initial research shows that people who smoke may develop serious complications from COVID-19.
If you would like to quit, free help is available at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or QuitNowIndiana.com.
Young people interested in quitting vaping can text “Indiana” to 88709 to enroll in the free “This is Quitting” text-messaging program.
For up-to-date information about coronavirus in Indiana, visit coronavirus.in.gov. For more information on tobacco use and COVID-19, visit QuitNowIndiana.com/covid-19.
Adrienne Thomas, Project Director
Tobacco Control of Elkhart County
The problem with masks
Dear editor,
I was listening to an “authority figure” on TV talking about the need for us to wear masks. He said that if you exhale on to a mirror without a mask, you will see the mirror fog up with particles that can transmit the virus. I can’t tell you that droplets from someone coughing or sneezing are the same as water vapor in the air. What I can tell you is that if you put on a mask and exhale through it onto a mirror, the mirror will still fog up. You can try this at home with a tee shirt over your mouth.
If you do wear a mask and there are droplets floating around with traces of the corona virus, you could still be in trouble because the masks do not cover your eyes.
The masks seen most often on TV do not seal very well against your face. You can purchase a respirator like the ones that you would use when spray painting. The filter elements are replaceable and are available with different filter media depending on the application. Be sure to buy a mask that fits your face. Vendors have been known to claim that they only come in one size. Some masks do cover the whole face including the eyes.
Vote for Brad. Donate blood.
Pete Ostapchuk,
Osceola
We're in this together
Dear editor,
We’re living in surreal and dangerous times — when sitting on the sofa watching TV is a form of patriotism, when students are having a 2½-month “snow day” and when healthcare workers across the country are putting their lives on the line fighting an invisible enemy.
Despite the alarming news from China in late 2019, President Trump was tragically slow responding to the crisis early in 2020, saying on March 13, “I don’t take responsibility at all” for the nation’s lack of coronavirus testing capability.
Peter Wehner of the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center wrote a March 25 piece for The Atlantic titled “The President Is Trapped: Trump is utterly unsuited to deal with this crisis, either intellectually or temperamentally.”
Further, Wehner fears that Trump’s personality issues — including dishonesty, narcissism, impulsiveness and lack of empathy — will become even more pronounced in the coming months as the president feels trapped by the pandemic and unable to control the narrative.
Sadly, I think the main reason Trump hasn’t issued (at this writing) a nationwide, stay-at-home order is so, in his mind, he can’t be blamed for a likely recession or depression, which would hurt his re-election chances. He evidently would rather have governors take the heat for whatever happens to the economy. One of those governors is New York’s Andrew Cuomo who in recent weeks has been far more presidential — and compassionate — than Trump.
On the home front, even as we keep physical distancing, let’s strengthen social solidarity. We’re in this together.
Dan Shenk,
Goshen
DC underrepresented in Congress
Dear editor,
Greetings from the nation’s capital. I write you as a native of Middlebury, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a current Washingtonian. Throughout high school and college, I loved studying our government, our nation’s political history, and the astounding ideas of our nation’s founding fathers. However, there is one tremendously large democratic injustice I never learned about in school. That injustice is Washington’s lack of representation in Congress.
The District of Columbia has a larger population than both Vermont and Wyoming, pays more in federal taxes than 22 states, pays the highest per-capita federal income tax in the U.S., has a AAA bond status (higher than many states), has had veterans fight and die in every U.S. war, and does not get our bills paid by the federal government like many assume.
Why does lack of voting representation matter? The current pandemic provides the perfect example. Congress’s coronavirus package guaranteed each state at least $1.25 billion, but allocated only $500 million to the District of
Columbia. Our residents were passed over while lives are at stake.
The only remedy for this injustice is representation in Congress, and the only way to achieve that is by making DC the 51st state. Many do not realize that if DC were made a state, a small federal district would remain. The White House and the Capitol would not be under the state’s control, but the rest of DC could finally be treated as equals to all Americans.
Cole Wogoman,
Washington, D.C.
