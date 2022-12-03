Snow ending and winds diminishing this morning followed by clearing and some sunshine this afternoon. Morning high of 50F with temps falling sharply to near 30. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
One’s decision to save lives as their own life ends is one of the most selfless acts a person will ever make.
Last year, hundreds of Indiana residents became organ and tissue donors, giving others a second chance at life. Their gifts provided recipients more time with their family, friends and loved ones, more opportunities to realize their hopes and dreams, and more years to enjoy all that life presents.
Kellie Tremain is president and CEO of Indiana Donor Network, a federally designated organ recovery organization and accredited tissue bank that coordinates organ and tissue donation in 85 of Indiana’s 92 counties and transplantation throughout the U.S.
