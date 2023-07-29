The mid-July summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Vilnius, Lithuania, was the second to take place following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But it was the first to take place following the most recent expansion of NATO. Finland joined in April. On July 10, Turkey’s President Erdogan ended his veto against Sweden. It is therefore now up to Turkey’s Parliament to ratify Sweden’s membership. These are challenging, though encouraging, times for an alliance that had become moribund before the war.
As a young lieutenant in Germany, I was fortunate to have a very atypical assignment working at the grassroots level of NATO. Instead of being stationed at a more common Cold War-era U.S. Army unit on a compound with thousands of soldiers, civilian employees, and dependents, I was the liaison/linguist officer for a detachment of 40 Americans on a Bundeswehr (German army) base of 2,000 German soldiers and lived “on the economy” in a rural town. In such a small unit, officers wore many hats: I also served as platoon leader, S-2 (intelligence officer), executive officer, and acting commander.
Nate LaMar, an international manager, also serves as Military Academy Liaison Officer (West Point recruiter) for East-Central and Southeastern Indiana, and served as Henry County Council president from 2009 to 2019.
