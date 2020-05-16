I, along with all of you, have been on the most unexpected and challenging journey of my lifetime. Professionally and personally, COVID-19 has shifted the course of our lives in ways we wouldn’t have imagined. After November’s election, I had an extensive list of goals on how to improve the lives of those who call this city I love home. I had no idea my first goal of hiring the best executive management team would turn into hiring the best crisis-management team.
Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, we have taken the approach that this is a health crisis that has evolved quickly into an economic one. We vowed to keep our city staff safe and retained to serve you into the future. We have accomplished that. While most of you were sheltered in place, most of our staff remained either on their posts, on-call or working from home.
