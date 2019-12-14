Let your senators know
The recent riveting House Committee hearings present uncontroverted and overwhelming evidence of impeachable offenses committed by Donald John Trump.
Those public servants who testified despite threats against them by the presidents stand as models in courage, along with other servants from the FBI, State Department and others who have suffered as a result of slanders by Trump.
Many top jobs have deliberately been left without permanent heads, as Trump attempts to concentrate powers with his blizzard of tweets from his fevered brain. He is not the chosen one, any more than were Hitler, Kim Jong II or Putin.
Not that Roman history can be an exact guide to the trajectory of our American experiment, but Tacitus did observe the spinelessness of a Senate in the face of a Nero.
The Senate must stand up for the rule of law as a co-equal branch of government if they care to remain relevant as a check on the assault on truth waged by one sociopathic man, who seems to have made sycophants of the former Republican Party. Please let your senators know that the time has come to show if they want our nation to remain a Republic.
Joe Lehman,
Goshen
Holcomb the right leader
Indiana’s economic prospects have been on the rise throughout much of this century. Leading the way the last three years – by listening, gathering the facts and then taking decisive action – has been Gov. Eric Holcomb.
That is why the Indiana Chamber of Commerce has taken the rare step of a statewide endorsement, supporting Holcomb in his re-election bid. The competition, in the form of other states, is not standing still. The best way for Indiana to continue its momentum and move forward is with Holcomb’s leadership.
The accomplishments have been many – including dealing with the opioid epidemic to enacting bias crimes legislation and long-term infrastructure funding. The challenges, topped by education and workforce training to meet the needs of our workers and our businesses, are clearly part of the Governor’s agenda and focus. Positive steps have been taken, with admittedly more work yet to do.
Leadership – at companies, in communities and at the very top of state government – is more important than ever. As we prepare to enter a new decade and continue to make progress toward the Indiana Chamber’s Indiana Vision 2025 goals, we are confident that the best road forward is with Gov. Holcomb at the helm.
Tim Haffner, Board Chairman
Indiana Chamber of Commerce
Voters are watching
I won’t mince words: Donald Trump tried to extort the president of Ukraine. He acted like a Mafia boss. And like any good Mafia boss, he tried to cover his tracks, although fortunately it failed.
The way that both the White House and the Republican members of Congress are acting right now is the way someone would act when they’re caught red-handed and they refuse to admit what they did, even though the evidence of their crime is there in plain sight.
The American people are paying attention. And they know who’s naughty and who’s nice. The congresspeople who ignore the president’s criminal behavior – or worse, attempt to defend it – will lose their seats. Those who value power above principle will lose their seats. Those who put party loyalty over justice will lose their seats.
GOP members of Congress are too worried about losing their primaries, when they should be worried about losing the general election. And even the senators who don’t face re-election until 2024 shouldn’t rest easy. The American people will still remember this in 2024.
The American people are watching, and they will punish the congresspeople and senators who choose to be on the wrong side of history.
Chris Tidmarsh,
South Bend
Overhaul criminal justice
The government has fallen apart. The same people who want to oust this president have failed the people in their districts. The FISA warrant process is a sham and all convictions must be thrown out. When will people be held accountable for destroying the lives of the innocent in this country by altering documents? When will lawyers be disbarred for their corruption.
Some of the same people guilty of wasting millions and going after innocent people still work for the government. We have a lot of innocent people in this country with records because of the unethical tactics to get a conviction at all cost even if they are innocent.
This should scare the hell out of people and our criminal justice system needs to be overhauled. People need to start peacefully protesting and take a stand.
James Yakym,
Mishawaka
WHAT'S YOUR OPINION?
The Elkhart Truth publishes your opinions in People's Forum. Letters are limited to 250 words and writers can publish one letter every 14 days. The writer's name is always printed, and a phone number and address are required for verification. The best way to submit letters is via elkharttruth.com/letters, but you can also email them to peoplesforum@elkharttruth.com or mail them to People's Forum, 421 S. Second St., Elkhart, IN 46516.
