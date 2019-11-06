SIDS awareness
Although there is no exact cause, there are many known methods to help reduce the risk of SIDS. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these methods include:
n Always place babies on their backs to sleep for every sleep.
n Use a firm sleep surface, such as a mattress in a safety-approved crib, covered by a fitted sheet.
n Have the baby share your room, not your bed. Your baby should not sleep in an adult bed, on a couch, or on a chair alone, with you, or with anyone else. Many of the infant deaths in the past, have been labelled SIDS, are actually caused by accidental suffocation.
n Keep soft objects such as pillows and loose bedding out of your baby’s sleep area.
n Prevent exposure to smoking during pregnancy and after birth.
Exposure to smoke during pregnancy has been causally linked to infant death for many years now. However, approximately 13.5 percent of women in Indiana reported smoking during their pregnancies in 2016. That percentage was 9.3 in Elkhart County.
The State of Indiana is doing significant work to improve our current infant mortality rate. Part of that effort is supporting pregnant smokers on the path to quitting and after quitting. Pregnant women in Elkhart who want help to quit smoking can call the Indiana Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), the Baby & Me Tobacco Free program (call Jennifer at 574-522-0104) or visit QuitNowIndiana.com.
Jennifer Leiby,
Baby and Me Tobacco Free Coordinator, Elkhart County Health Department
Russia is our friend
Donald Trump is right – Russia is our friend. They helped us with our cyber-security during the 2016 election.
On the world stage, Russia is willing to help Syria. Obviously they won’t use any type of influence against Israel. Russia knows how important Israel is to the U.S.
I heard Russia sent money to the NRA. Great! This fledgling group can barely get their word out. Those mean ol’ liberals are always trying to pass laws. Why the other day they almost signed a law that would strengthen background checks. Whoa there! Slow down boys!
Russia sent money to build an aluminum plant in Kentucky, maybe they could send money to our schools and churches. What great neighbors.
Fortunately, Trump and Putin are able to meet privately at these global summits. Obviously, Putin wants only the best for the U.S.
Trump has claimed he’s lost all this money as president. Hey, maybe Russia could loan him money to tide him over. What are friends for?
Dasvidaniya!
Brian Hartman,
Wakarusa
Food-free trunk or treat
I want to thank the entire Michiana community for your support in making the first annual Michiana Food-Free Trunk or Treat such a huge success. Many volunteers donated their time and passed out various nonfood items. Menno Travel sponsored the coloring table. Dr. Robbins DDS donated toys and toothbrushes. Elkhart Fire Department showed up with a truck, and even though it was raining, the children were able to meet the firefighters. Premier Arts sent four young volunteers in costume who helped pass out items and then read books to the children at story time. And of course, we would like to thank Hillcrest United Methodist for allowing us to use their indoor space for the event.
This event was created in honor of children who have medical conditions that limit them from having a traditional Halloween experience. These children have food allergies, diabetes, feeding tubes, autism, oral aversions, etc. For many children, this was the first time they had ever dressed up and trick or treated. Seeing the smiles on their faces and seeing how moved each parent was made this an amazing night for everyone. All of the children were able to not only have a safe trick or treating experience, but they were able to play with other children and make connections.
If you are interested in helping with planning or volunteering your time, please contact us via Facebook @Michiana Food Free Trunk or Treat, or email @ info.michianafoodfreetrunktreat@gmail.com.
Jamie Stuck,
Bristol
Gift cards for seniors
The 2018 holiday season is fast approaching and again this year the Concord Township Trustee’s Office is running its annual Senior Christmas project. Last year, we surprised 278 seniors with $25 gift cards to area stores. The gift cards were enclosed in Christmas cards signed “Christmas Blessings” from someone who cares.
You can help some senior residents have a merry Christmas by purchasing a $25 gift card to Martin’s Super Market, Meijer or Walmart, or by making a cash donation so we can purchase the gift cards.
To donate, stop by our office or mail your check or gift card(s) to Concord Township Trustee, 2804 Toledo Road, Elkhart, IN 46516. We are located on the northwest corner of Toledo Road (Old U.S. 20) and Middleton Run Road (C.R. 13). Checks should be made out to Concord Township Trustee. We need your donation by Dec. 15 to allow us time to complete the project by Christmas.
If you have any questions, contact my office at 574-293-6889 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday.
Thank you for your caring and helping to make this program a bright star for our seniors during the holiday season.
Jim Weeber, Concord Township Trustee, Elkhart
